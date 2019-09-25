The Latest: Namibia made 10 changes for Springboks match

Namibia’s Tjiuee Uanivi catches the ball to to win a lineout against Italy during the Rugby World Cup Pool B game between Italy and Namibia in Osaka, western Japan, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Yohei Fukuyama

The Latest on Day 7 of the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Namibia has made 10 changes to the starting XV that lost to Italy 47-22 for the Pool B match against South Africa on Saturday in Toyota.

Only captain and lock Tjiuee Uanivi, and backs Cliven Loubser, JC Greyling, Chad Plato, and Johan Tromp are retained.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Scrumhalf Eugene Jantjies will extend the Welwitschias' all-time appearances record to 68.

Namibia: Johan Tromp, Chad Plato, JC Greyling, Peter John Walters, Lesley Klim, Cliven Loubser, Eugene Jantjies; Adroiaan Booysen, Muharua Katjijeko, Thomasau Forbes, Tjiuee Uanivi (captain), Johan Retief, AJ De Klerk, Louis van der Westhuizen, Desiderius Sethie. Reserves: Obert Nortje, Andre Rademeyer, Johannes Coetzee, Prince Gaoseb, Janco Venter, Wian Conradie, Helarius Axasman Kisting, Johan Deysel.

___

12:15 p.m.

Argentina has made four changes to the starting lineup that lost to France 23-21 for the Pool C match against Tonga on Saturday in Osaka.

Hooker Julian Montoya, No. 8 Tomas Lezana, flyhalf Benjamin Urdapilleta and left wing Santiago Carreras come in.

Urdapilleta came off the bench against France, and will start his first game for the Pumas in more than six years.

Once again, out of the 23 is Juan Manuel Leguizamon, who needs one more test appearance to equal Felipe Contepomi's Pumas record of 87.

Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli, Matías Moroni, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo De La Fuente, Santiago Carreras, Benjamin Urdapilleta, Tomás Cubelli; Tomas Lezana, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera (captain), Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti, Juan Figallo, Julian Montoya, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro. Reserves: Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vivas, Santiago Medrano, Matias Alemanno, Javier Ortega Desio, Felipe Ezcurra, Nicolas Sanchez, Bautista Delguy.

___

10:45 a.m.

Samoa No. 8 Afaesetiti Amosa is out of the Rugby World Cup with a right knee ligament injury, piling more problems on a team which already has two players facing bans for dangerous high tackles.

Samoa assistant coach Alistair Rogers says Amosa ruptured a ligament in the process of scoring a try in the 34-9 win over Russia on Tuesday. Amosa traveled with the squad to Kobe on Wednesday, reportedly moving around in a wheelchair, and is expected to leave Japan soon.

Samoa also has concerns for hooker Motu Matu'u and scrumhalf Dwayne Polataivao, who both have symptoms of concussion. And Matu'u and center Rey Lee-Lo have been cited for dangerous tackles vs. Russia and face disciplinary hearings and possible bans.

Samoa plays Scotland next in Kobe on Monday night and has tough games after that in Pool A against host Japan and No. 2-ranked Ireland.

___

9:25 a.m.

The last two teams to appear in the Rugby World Cup — Canada and the United States — take the stage on the seventh day Thursday.

Canada play Italy in Fukuoka with wing DTH van der Merwe hoping to equal Jonah Lomu and score a try in a fifth straight World Cup match.

Van der Merwe scored in all four of Canada's matches in the 2015 World Cup in England, though Canada lost them all.

Canada isn't favored here either, having not beaten Italy since 2000, and lost both of their previous World Cup matchups in 2003 and 2015.

Italy started this World Cup beating Namibia 47-22.

The Americans meet England in Kobe in the second pool game on Thursday.

The United States has lost all previous five meetings with England — three at the World Cup — but the latter's coach, Eddie Jones, still warned his side to watch out for "15 Donald Trumps."

England opened against Tonga last Sunday and was medicore in a 35-3 win. England has made 10 changes to the starting lineup.