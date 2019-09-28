Appy State pulls away from Coast Carolina 56-37 after delay

Zach Thomas passed for two touchdowns, Darrynton Evans and Marc Williams rushed for two touchdowns each and Appalachian State opened Sun Belt Conference play with a 56-37 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday night.

The Mountaineers (4-0) scored two touchdowns late in the first half to open a 35-21 lead and the Chanticleers (3-2) never recovered after giving up the first score of the second half.

The game was delayed by lightning for two hours late in first quarter. Shortly after play resumed Coastal Carolina scored to tie the game at 14. They swapped touchdowns after that before Williams scored on a 1-yard plunge to cap a quick 77-yard drive for a 28-21 lead with 1:59 to play. Then good coverage and a forced fumble pinned Coastal Carolina at its 3. A quick three-and-out, a short punt with a 12-yard return set up the Mountaineers They scored in three plays, using just 36 seconds for the halftime lead.

The balanced Mountaineers had 239 yards of offense with Thomas going 19 of 23 for 246 yards.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Fred Payton threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more for Coastal Carolina, which had 393 yards.