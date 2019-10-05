Bahar, Moore connect on winning TD as Monmouth rallies 16-14

Kenji Bahar directed a 12-play 71-yard last-chance drive, and Lonnie Moore IV scored the winning touchdown after he bounced off a defender before rolling into the end zone, lifting Monmouth to a 16-14 come-from behind win at Wagner Saturday night.

Facing fourth-and-goal at the 1, Bahar, rolling to his right, threw a short slant to Moore, who caught it at the 5, caromed off a would-be tackler and rolled into the end zone with the game-winner with 23 seconds remaining.

The Hawks (3-2) had trailed ever since Wagner (1-5) scored early in the fourth to take a 14-10 lead.

Bahar completed six of seven passes on the final drive, ran for a first down and survived a sack and a tackle for loss. He finished 25-for-38 for 216 yards.

Moore caught seven passes for 77 yards; Zach Tredway caught nine for 74 yards.

Monmouth gained 352 yards of offense to Wagner's 191. The Hawks were flagged for 113 yards of penalties.