The Latest: Hamlin wins 1st stage of NASCAR race at Dover

The new garage area is viewed before the Drydene 400 - Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff auto race, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. AP Photo

The Latest on the NASCAR race at Dover International Speedway (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Pole sitter Denny Hamlin has won the first stage of the NASCAR race at Dover. Playoff drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson followed Hamlin.

Hamlin is trying to win at Dover for the first time in 28 races.

Joey Logano and Chase Elliott had their races ruined with major issues with their cars inside 10 laps.

___

3 p.m.

Reigning series NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano and Chase Elliott both ran into major issues in their playoff push early at Dover International Speedway.

Logano's No. 22 Ford had an issue with the rear of the car and was forced to the garage before the green flag dropped. Elliott, who won last week at Charlotte, also had his Chevrolet sent to the garage before 10 laps were complete with a blown engine.

Both drivers are among the 12 in the NASCAR playoff field. Dover was the first race of the second round.

___

2:45 p.m.

Denny Hamlin is on the pole as he goes for his first victory at Dover International Speedway.

Hamlin is for 0 for 27 in races on the concrete mile track dating to 2006. He has only four top-five finishes, did not finish four times and his average finish is just 17.5 place. He finished 21st in the No. 11 Toyota in the May race at Dover.

Martin Truex Jr. won the spring race.

Hamlin will lead the field to green for the second round of the playoffs in his 500th career NASCAR Cup Series start. Richard Petty at Trenton in 1970 and Matt Kenseth at New Hampshire in 2013 are the only drivers to win their 500th start.

Joe Gibbs Racing has 15 wins this season and needs three more in seven races to match Hendrick Motorsports' record total of 18 in 2007.