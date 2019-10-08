Dzingel scores twice as Hurricanes open with 4 straight wins

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) celebrates a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Sunrise, Fla. AP Photo

Ryan Dzingel scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory to begin the season, equaling the best start in franchise history.

Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist for Carolina, which scored four times in the first period and opened a 5-0 lead after 21½ minutes. Dougie Hamilton also scored, and Sebastian Aho added an empty-net goal. James Reimer stopped 47 shots against the team that traded him last summer.

Andrei Svechnikov and Haydn Fleury each had two assists as the Hurricanes matched the 4-0-0 start by the Hartford Whalers in 1995-96, before the club moved to Carolina.

Evgenii Dadonov, Keith Yandle and MacKenzie Weegar scored for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov had two assists.

DUCKS 3, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Nick Ritchie scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and Anaheim beat Detroit.

The Ducks improved to 3-0, matching the best start in franchise history. Anaheim also won its first three in 2006-07 and last season.

Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and an assist and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Ducks. John Gibson made 31 saves.

Filip Hronek scored for Detroit, which lost for the first time this season. Jimmy Howard stopped 26 shots.

OILERS 5, ISLANDERS 2

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — James Neal had his first career four-goal game and Edmonton beat New York.

Zack Kassian also scored as Edmonton won its first road game of the season and improved to 3-0 for the first time in 11 years. Connor McDavid had three assists, Leon Draisatl added two and Mikko Koskinen stopped 25 shots.

Anthony Beauvillier and Matt Martin scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov, signed to a four-year deal in the offseason, made his second start of the season but was pulled in the second period after giving up four goals on 19 shots. Thomas Greiss came on and stopped seven of the eight shots he faced.

STARS 4, CAPITALS 3, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored in overtime to give Dallas its first win of the season.

Seguin ended the Stars' season-opening, three-game losing streak 43 seconds into overtime off a pass from linemate Alexander Radulov. Dallas avoided a four-game skid to open a season that would've matched a franchise worst.

Radulov scored in the third period and Nick Caamano had the first of his NHL career. The Stars bounced back from Nicklas Backstrom's tying goal for Washington with 30 seconds left in regulation.

Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop stopped 29 of the 32 shots he faced, and Roope Hintz scored his fourth goal in as many games.

Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov scored less than five minutes into his season debut after being suspended the first three games for inappropriate conduct. Defenseman John Carlson also scored for Washington, which has lost back-to-back games in overtime.

JETS 4, PENGUINS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ville Heinola scored his first NHL goal to lead Winnipeg past Pittsburgh.

The Jets got their first win in Pittsburgh since returning to the NHL as an expansion team in 2011.

Tucker Poolman scored his second NHL goal and Neal Pionk his second of the season as three defensemen scored for an inexperienced Jets blue line, which combined for 350 career NHL games.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his first of the season, while Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele both had three assists for the Jets, who closed a season-opening, four-game road trip. Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves in his second start of the season.

Sidney Crosby scored his first of the season for Pittsburgh.