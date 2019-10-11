Hurricanes top Isles 5-2 for best start in franchise history

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34), of the Czech Republic, gloves the puck in front of a charging New York Islanders' Derick Brassard (10) with teammate Haydn Fleury (4) nearby during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. AP Photo

Dougie Hamilton and Andrei Svechnikov each had a goal and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 5-2 Friday night and improved to 5-0-0 for the first time in franchise history.

Teuvo Teravainen, Brett Pesce and Eric Haula also scored, and Nino Neiderreiter added a pair of assists for the Hurricanes, whose previous best start was 4-0-0 in 1995-96. Peter Mrazek stopped 17 of 19 shots in goal.

Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, Johnny Boychuk scored and Jordan Eberle added two assists for the Islanders, who fell to 1-3-0 on the season.

Hamilton assisted on Teravainen's game-opening goal just under four minutes in. Later, he gave Carolina its first two-goal lead at 4-2, scoring on a shot from the point past Thomas Greiss in the final minute of the second period.

Haula had broken a 2-2 tie earlier in the period when he forced his way to the front of the net and lifted his own rebound past Greiss. Haula, who has four goals, is off to a fast start after being acquired in June from Las Vegas for forward Nicolas Roy and a conditional fifth-round selection in the 2021 draft.

The Islanders last faced Carolina in the second round of the playoffs in May. The Hurricanes swept New York in the series. The Islanders started Vezina Trophy finalist Robin Lehner in each game of that series, despite the 6-1 record Greiss had against the Hurricanes.

Greiss got the start Friday and finished with 35 saves on 39 shots as the crowd taunted the Islanders with chants of "Sweep, Sweep."

NOTES: Beauvillier has at least one point in each of the Islanders' games this season and leads the team with three goals and five points. ... In each of Carolina's five games, Teravainen has recorded at least one point. ... Julien Gauthier, the Hurricanes' first-round pick in the 2016 draft (21st overall), made his NHL debut after being recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

UP NEXT

The Islanders: Home against Florida on Saturday.

The Hurricanes: Plays its second home game in as many nights, hosting Columbus on Saturday.