Rechsteiner runs for 138 yards and 2 TDs in Kennesaw St. win

Bronson Rechsteiner ran 10 times for 138 yards and two TDs to help Kennesaw State beat Charleston Southern 45-23 in the Big South Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

Daniel David passed for 93 yards and ran 18 times for 50 yards and three touchdowns for the Owls (5-1).

Kennesaw State ran 51 times for 342 yards and six touchdowns. Antavius Grier scored on a 10-yard run to open the scoring on the Owls' second drive.

David added a first-quarter TD run and Rechsteiner scored on a 49-yard run early in the second to make it 21-0.

Jack Chambers' 40-yard touchdown pass to Garris Schwarting cut the deficit to 31-20 for the Buccaneers (1-5) early in the fourth quarter but that was as close as they would get.

Chambers completed 20 of 45 passes for 296 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.