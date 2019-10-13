San Jose Sharks face the Calgary Flames

Calgary Flames (2-2-1, third in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (1-4-0, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Calgary Flames.

San Jose went 17-8-4 in Pacific Division play and 25-11-5 at home a season ago. The Sharks averaged 3.5 goals and 6.2 assists per game last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Calgary went 16-11-2 in Pacific Division action and 24-15-2 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Flames averaged 32.4 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.5 goals per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Sharks Injuries: Tim Heed: day to day (upper body), Marcus Sorensen: day to day (undisclosed).

Flames Injuries: None listed.