New Jersey takes on Florida, looks to break 5-game slide

Florida Panthers (1-2-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (0-3-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey aims to end its five-game skid when the Devils play Florida.

New Jersey went 31-41-10 overall and 19-28-5 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Devils were called for 317 penalties last season averaging 3.9 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes per game.

Florida finished 36-32-14 overall and 23-19-10 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Panthers scored 264 total goals last season, 72 on power plays and three shorthanded.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Devils Injuries: None listed.

Panthers Injuries: None listed.