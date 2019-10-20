Monaco beats Rennes 3-2 to move out of relegation zone

Monaco climbed out of the French league relegation zone after its 3-2 win against Rennes on Sunday.

Leonardo Jardim's side started the day second from bottom of the 20-team table and looked set for a fifth league defeat when Faitout Maouassa and Adrien Hunou overturned Wissam Ben Yedder's early opener.

Islam Slimani equalized for Monaco in the 56th minute before Ben Yedder snatched victory in the third minute of stoppage time, extending Rennes' winless streak in all competitions to nine matches.

Also Sunday, Marseille beat Strasbourg 2-0 to secure its first win in five league games, and Bordeaux lost 1-0 at home to Saint-Etienne.

Paris Saint-Germain, which beat nine-man Nice 4-1 on Friday, has a five-point lead over second-place Nantes