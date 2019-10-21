Philadelphia takes on Vegas, aims to halt 4-game skid

Vegas Golden Knights (6-3-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (2-3-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia is looking to stop its four-game skid with a victory over Vegas.

Philadelphia finished 37-37-8 overall a season ago while going 19-18-4 at home. The Flyers were called for 304 penalties last season averaging 3.7 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes per game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Vegas finished 43-32-7 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 19-20-2 on the road. The Golden Knights scored 39 power play goals with a 16.8% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.