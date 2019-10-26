San Diego State holds off UNLV 20-17

Ethan Dedeaux had a 49-yard catch-and-run touchdown for the first of 17 unanswered points to start the game and San Diego State hung on to beat UNLV 20-17 on Saturday night.

SDSU led 20-10 at the end of the third quarter but UNLV used a 12-play, 77-yard drive to get within three points with 5:57 to go. SDSU went three-and-out and UNLV went on another double-digit-play drive but Daniel Gutierrez's 42-yard field-goal attempt hit the post.

Ryan Agnew passed for 185 yards with one touchdown and one interception for San Diego State (7-1, 4-1 Mountain West). The Aztecs also scored on special teams when Trenton Thompson blocked a punt and Caden McDonald recovered it in the end zone.

Kenyon Obladwas 21-of-39 passing for 255 yards and two scores for UNLV (2-6, 0-4).