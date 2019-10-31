Paralympics not planning to follow Olympic marathon switch

The International Paralympic Committee says it isn't planning to follow the Olympics in moving next year's marathons out of Tokyo because temperatures are cooler in September.

The International Olympic Committee said two weeks ago it was going to move the marathons and race walks to the northern city of Sapporo, citing concerns about summer heat. That decision has angered city officials in Tokyo.

IPC President Andrew Parsons says "it is unlikely" the Paralympic marathons will move from Tokyo, where they are scheduled for Sept. 8.

Parsons says the IPC will start its first race at 6:30 a.m. to reduce the impact of the heat.

The Paralympics typically follow the Olympics' lead on hosting and venues but aren't obliged to do so.