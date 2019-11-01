Drummond leads Detroit against Chicago after a 21-22 performance

Detroit Pistons (2-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-4, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

Detroit takes on the Chicago Bulls after Andre Drummond's 21-point, 22-rebound outing in the Pistons' 125-113 loss to the Raptors.

Chicago went 22-60 overall and 16-36 in Eastern Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Bulls gave up 113.4 points per game while committing 20.3 fouls last season.

Detroit went 8-8 in Central Division games and 15-26 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Pistons averaged 107.0 points per game last season, 44.8 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 10 on fast breaks.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Bulls Injuries: Chandler Hutchison: out (hamstring).

Pistons Injuries: Sekou Doumbouya: out (concussion), Reggie Jackson: day to day (back), Blake Griffin: out (hamstring).