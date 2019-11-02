AP Top 25 Takeaways: Playoff eliminator; Irish persevere

Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrates with quarterback Jake Fromm (11) after the team's 24-17 win over Florida during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. Joshua L. Jones

The last word before the College Football Playoff selection committee starts ranking teams was elimination.

With most of the top contenders taking the weekend off, a bunch of second-tier playoff hopefuls were trying to stay in the race Saturday. No. 8 Georgia and No. 9 Utah can look forward to seeing where they are positioned Tuesday when the first CFP rankings are revealed.

No. 6 Florida, thanks for playing. The Gators took their second loss of the season against Georgia and are pretty much done. A two-loss team has yet to reach the playoff. It might happen eventually, but if it does it will be a conference champion. The Gators are likely locked out of the Southeastern Conference championship game after handing first place and the tiebreaker to Georgia.

The Bulldogs have been off the radar since being upset at home by South Carolina last month. Facing Florida was a chance for Georgia to re-establish itself as a team that many thought could break up the Alabama-Clemson national championship monopoly this season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Jake Fromm had his best game in about month as time and again Georgia turned to its junior quarterback to convert on third down against Florida. The Bulldogs converted 12 of 18 third downs and Fromm was 20 for 30 for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs are still short on offensive explosiveness, which could make it tough to get through No. 1 LSU or No. 2 Alabama down the road. Then again, they also might have the best defense in the SEC.

Over in the Pac-12, Utah and No. 7 Oregon both faced tricky road tests. The Utes had never beaten Washington since moving to the Pac-12. They took an early shot from the Huskies, but dominated second half to win the first game of the high-stakes Pac-12 doubleheader and insure the doomsday scenario for the conference would not be activated.

Underrated is a weird compliment. Who exactly is doing the rating? It seems, however, to fit Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley, who outplayed the highly touted Jacob Eason in Seattle.

"He's one of the elite quarterbacks in the country and I stand by that," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

The Utes then became Oregon fans.

Later Saturday, the Ducks were at USC, which beat Utah early this season and remains atop the South Division. Ideally for the Pac-12, it sets up a championship game matching 11-1 teams in Utah and Oregon and the winner has a legitimate case to be in the final four.

The Trojans could still mess up everything, and maybe even save coach Clay Helton's job in the process.

IRISH ESCAPE

What got Brian Kelly into trouble with Notre Dame fans through the first few years of his tenure as coach were the 'bad losses.'

The Irish lost games to Tulsa, South Florida, Navy, Northwestern and Duke. Some at home.

It is one thing to get smoked by elite teams in bowl games, but quite another to allow basketball schools and guarantee-game opponents to celebrate in front of Touchdown Jesus.

The Irish have cleaned that up the past 2 1/2 seasons and deserve some credit for persevering against Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Hokies have a much better pedigree than that bunch mentioned above, but this is not exactly vintage Virginia Tech. The Hokies came in as a 17-point underdog and the Irish did all they could to hand them this game until the very end.

"That was difficult, but our guys responded," Kelly said.

Ian Book put together a clutch, long touchdown drive that will probably put him back in the good graces of fickle Irish fans, who have been wondering why the quarterback that led the Irish to the playoff last year has seemingly regressed.

As for Kelly, he has a good team that probably came into the season with inflated expectations coming off the playoff appearance. The Irish will be favored in each of their final four games (Duke, Navy, Boston College and Stanford) and if they can take care of business that will give Notre Dame a third straight 10-win season, something that hasn't happened in South Bend since the Lou Holtz was coach in the early 1990s.

AROUND THE COUNTRY: All Willie Taggart needed to do was show a little improvement in his second season at Florida State and he would have had no problem keeping his job. The important people at Florida State want no part of another coaching change and paying a $17 million-plus buyout. After getting clobbered by Miami at home, the Seminoles stand at 4-5 with games remaining at Boston College and at home against Alabama State and Florida. A loss to BC would make a second straight 5-7 likely and could lead to a lot of empty seats at Doak Campbell Stadium the last two weeks. At that point, Florida State might not be able to afford to keep Taggart for another year. ... Syracuse's collapse this season has been stark. Even if you were skeptical about the Orange being able to follow-up last year's 10-win season, who would have guessed they'd be this bad: Now 3-6 and 0-5 in the ACC after allowing 496 yards rushing in a loss to Boston College. ... Nebraska gave up a game-winning late-fourth quarter drive to a Purdue team playing a third-string quarterback who was a former walk-on with only Division III offers out of high school. The Cornhusker (4-5) now must win two of three against No. 18 Wisconsin, Maryland and No. 19 Iowa to get bowl eligible and try to avoid a third straight losing season. ... No. 23 Wake Forest (7-1) is in prime position for a trip to the Orange Bowl after it throttled North Carolina State. The Orange gets the ACC champion, unless that champ goes to the playoff. If that happens the next best ACC team goes to South Florida and the Demon Deacons, who are at No. 4 Clemson in two weeks, are well positioned to be that team.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/