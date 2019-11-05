Sports
Riller carries Coll. Of Charleston past SC-Upstate 74-55
Grant Riller scored 26 points as College of Charleston broke away from South Carolina Upstate 74-55 on Tuesday night.
Brevin Galloway scored 10 points — his 14th career double-figure scoring game — for College of Charleston. Sam Miller added 14 rebounds. Jaylen McManus had seven rebounds.
Riller's 26 points came on 9 of 14 shooting and moved him to No. 6 on Charleston's career scoring list with 1,822.
Tommy Bruner had 14 points for the Spartans. Brandon Martin added 13 points and eight rebounds. Cartier Jernigan had 4 points, three rebounds and one steal.
The Cougars led by three at the half but broke away 38-22 in the second half.
College of Charleston plays Georgia State at home on Saturday. South Carolina Upstate faces Truett-McConnell at home on Friday.
___
