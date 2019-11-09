Top-ranked Oregon beats US national team 93-86

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu, right, goes up for a shot ahead of United States' Seimone Augustus, left, during the second quarter of an exhibition basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. AP Photo

Top-ranked Oregon stunned the U.S. women's national team 93-86 on Saturday to hand the Americans' their second loss to a college team in program history.

The Americans haven't lost a major international game since falling in the semifinals of the 2006 World Championships to Russia. The only other loss to a college program for the Americans came in 1999 when Tennessee won on a shot by Kara Lawson, who was a freshman that season, with 10 seconds left. The U.S. won the next 20 college games after that loss to the Lady Vols before Saturday.

Defeats have been rare for the U.S. over the past decade with the last two coming in an exhibition game against France in 2014 and a loss to the Czech Republic during a European tour in 2011.

The Americans were playing the fourth game of their college tour that started in Stanford last Saturday. Since that win over the Cardinal, the Americans have traveled nearly 5,000 miles while playing against Oregon State, Texas A&M and now Oregon.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 25 of her 30 points in the second half to lead the Ducks. Her layup to end the third quarter gave Oregon a 68-67 lead and started a 15-2 run that Satou Sabally capped with a layup with 6:26 left. Sue Bird then hit a 3-pointer on the other end, igniting a 15-5 U.S. spurt that got the Americans to 87-84 with 1:02 left after a layup by Napheesa Collier.

But Sabally, who finished with 25 points, answered with a layup and the U.S. could get no closer.

NO. 3 STANFORD 97, SAN FRANCISCO 71

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lexie Hull scored 27 points, DiJonai Carrington added 16 and Stanford downed San Francisco in the first college basketball game played at Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors new facility.

Ioanna Krimili scored 17 points for the Dons (1-1), who are 9-24 in the series with the Cardinal. Mikayla Williams added 12 points and Lucie Hoskova scored all 10 of her points in the first half.

Hull was 10 of 12 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. She also added eight rebounds and three assists.

Carrington also grabbed eight rebounds. Freshman Ashten Prechtel led Stanford with nine boards. Alyssa Jerome added 11 points.

NO. 10 MISSISSIPPI STATE 91, SOUTHERN MISS 58

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Chloe Bibby led five Mississippi State players in double figures with 16 points and the Bulldogs pulled away after a tight first quarter.

Center Jessika Carter, point guard Myah Taylor and five-star freshman Rickea Jackson each made their first career starts for Mississippi State, and it took a bit to shake off the inexperience and rust. Jordan Danberry scored 14 points and Carter had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Bibby led the way in her first game back after tearing the ACL in her left knee nine months ago against South Carolina. Bibby was 5 for 7 from the field with six rebounds and no turnovers in 25 minutes.

The Golden Eagles (0-1) were paced by Shonte Hailes' 18 points. Kelsey Jones had 12 points and five rebounds.

NO. 11 UCLA 74, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 52

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsey Corsaro scored 18 points and, Lauryn Miller had a double-double as UCLA won its second straight.

Corsaro made 7 of 9 shots and Miller was 6 of 8 for 14 points to go with 11 rebounds. Natalie Chou, a sophomore who sat out a year after starting her career at Baylor, scored 15 points for the Bruins (2-0).

UCLA broke the game open by outscoring the Lions (0-1) 32-13 in the second quarter to lead 48-22 at halftime.

Jasmine Jones led Loyola Marymount with 12 points and Cierra Belvin had 11 off the bench.

NO. 12 FLORIDA STATE 70, LSU 62

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Nicki Ekhomu scored 21 points, Sammie Puisis added 16, including four free throws in the last half minute as Florida State closed out the win with an 8-0 run.

Khayla Pointer led LSU with 22 points for the Tigers (1-1), who missed their last six shots and had a turnover.

Nausia Woolfolk also scored 16 points for the Seminoles (2-0).