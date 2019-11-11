Stony Brook dominates D-III Farmingdale St. 91-44

Elijah Olaniyi scored 21 points and Andrew Garcia scored 14 and Stony Brook beat Farmingdale State 91-44 on Monday night.

Hunter Schenkel made a pair of free throws and hit a 3 and the Division III-member Rams led 5-2. Mouhamadou Gueye responded with a layup and Makale Foreman buried a 3 for the Seawolves (1-2). Schenkel countered with a 3-ball and that marked the last lead of the night for the Rams. Tavin Pierre Philippe made a 3, which started a 13-0 run and the Seawolves weren't challenged again.

Stony Brook led 50-24 at halftime.

Gueye scored 12 and Miles Latimer and Pierre Philippe each scored 11.

Schenkel led the Rams with