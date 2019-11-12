Sacramento hosts Portland in Western Conference showdown

Portland Trail Blazers (4-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (3-6, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

Portland faces Sacramento for a Western Conference matchup.

Sacramento finished 21-31 in Western Conference play and 24-17 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Kings averaged 114.2 points per game last season, 51.8 in the paint, 19.3 off of turnovers and 20.9 on fast breaks.

Portland went 53-29 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 15 points off of turnovers, 15 second chance points and 36 bench points last season.

Sacramento and Portland square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 122-112 in the last matchup between these two teams on Oct. 25. Damian Lillard led Portland with 35 points, five assists and three steals, and De'Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 28 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), De'Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (right knee sprain).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Rodney Hood: day to day (back), Pau Gasol: out (foot).