Indiana faces Oklahoma City, aims for 5th straight home win

Oklahoma City Thunder (4-6, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (6-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

Indiana heads into a matchup with Oklahoma City as winners of four consecutive home games.

Indiana finished 48-34 overall with a 29-12 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Pacers averaged 108.0 points per game last season, 48.8 in the paint, 19 off of turnovers and 14.6 on fast breaks.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Oklahoma City went 49-33 overall a season ago while going 22-19 on the road. The Thunder averaged 23.4 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), Victor Oladipo: out (ruptured right quadricep tendon), Jeremy Lamb: out (ankle), Goga Bitadze: out (concussion), Myles Turner: out (sprained right ankle).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Steven Adams: day to day (knee).