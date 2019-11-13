Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to hold workout for NFL teams on Saturday

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is holding a private workout for NFL teams on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said on Tuesday.

I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2019

According to Schefter, Kaepernick will participate in an on-field workout and interviews for interested teams.

The Pitman High graduate last played in the NFL in 2016 and has thrown for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns throughout his NFL career and been outspoken in civil issues.

He sparked controversy in 2016 with his protests during the national anthem prior to games, a stance against racial injustice.

Kaepernick grew up in Turlock and starred at the University of Nevada before being drafted by the 49ers in 2011.