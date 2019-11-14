Seguin leads Stars to 4-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat (53) works with the puck as Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) reaches for it during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Jonathan Hayward

Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist and the Dallas Stars beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 Thursday night for their sixth win in seven games.

Justin Dowling, Alexander Radulov and Blake Comeau also scored for Dallas (10-8-2). Joe Pavelski and Miro Heiskanen each added two assists. The Stars, who beat the Flames 3-1 Wednesday night in Calgary, are 6-0-1 in their last seven games.

Jake Virtanen and Troy Stecher scored for the Canucks (10-7-3). Vancouver has one win in its last six games (1-4-1).

Anton Khudobin made 32 saves for Dallas. Vancouver’s Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots.