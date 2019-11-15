Washington scores 19 to carry Utah Valley over UAB 66-55

TJ Washington had 19 points as Utah Valley topped UAB 66-55 on Friday night.

Brandon Averette had 18 points for Utah Valley (3-1). Casdon Jardine added 14 points. Jamison Overton had 11 points for the visiting team.

Will Butler had 10 points for the Blazers (2-1). Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 10 points. Tavin Lovan had 10 points.

Utah Valley matches up against Kentucky on the road on Monday. UAB faces Mount St. Mary's at home on Wednesday.

