McDonald, Davis propel Hawaii past UNLV 21-7.

UNLV wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. (10) makes a catch and runs for a touchdown past Hawaii defensive backs Rojesterman Farris II (4) and Eugene Ford (8) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager

Cole McDonald ran for two touchdowns and Cortez Davis picked off a pass and returned it 43 yards for the go-ahead score as Hawaii rallied for a 21-7 victory over UNLV on Saturday.

Kenyon Oblad’s 31-yard scoring strike to Darren Woods Jr. gave UNLV a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

McDonald ended a 10-play, 90-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run with 22 seconds left before halftime to knot the score at 7.

The game remained tied until Davis picked off Oblad with 1:33 left in the third quarter for a 14-7 Rainbow Warriors (7-4, 4-3 Mountain West Conference) lead. McDonald wrapped up the victory with a 2-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.

McDonald completed 20 of 26 passes for 211 yards. He ran for 43 yards on 11 carries.

Oblad connected on only 10 of 22 passes for 118 yards with two picks for the Rebels (2-8, 0-6).