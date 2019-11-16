Sharks top Red Wings 4-3 in shootout for sixth straight win

San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) scores past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard in the shootout of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The Sharks won 4-3. AP Photo

Kevin Labanc had a goal, two assists and the shootout winner as the San Jose Sharks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 Saturday night for their sixth straight win.

Logan Couture had three assists and Erik Karlsson and Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored for San Jose.

Andreas Athanasiou scored twice and Taro Hirose added one for Detroit, which has dropped 12 of 16.

The Sharks moved to .500 (10-10-1) for the first time since they were 3-3 on Oct. 15.

Jones had 25 saves and stopped all three Red Wings attempts in the shootout.

Jimmy Howard had 16 saves and stopped 2 of 3 shootout attempts.

Athanasiou tied it at 3 by scoring his fifth of the season with 4:14 left. He took a no-look pass from Valtteri Filppula on a 2-on-1 and fired a 35-footer past Martin Jones.

Karlsson broke a 2-2 tie at 12:32 of the second on a power play.

Labanc snapped a streak of eight games without a goal when he scored his sixth with just under a minute left in the first of a scoreless game. He hadn’t tallied a point in his previous five games.

Vlasic fired a in long shot just over a minute into the second to give the Sharks a 2-0 lead.

The Red Wings answered 13 seconds later on Athanasiou’s fourth goal, and they tied it midway through the second on Hirose’s first goal of the season in his 18th game.

NOTES: Red Wings C Luke Glendening was back in the lineup after missing 11 games with a wrist injury. ... D Filip Hronek (lower body) missed his second straight game. ... D Mike Green missed Saturday’s game for personal reason. ... F Givani Smith was assigned to the team’s team’s AHL Grand Rapids affiliate. ... Sharks C Tomas Hertl was back in the lineup after leaving Thursday’s game against Anaheim in the third period after sustaining a blow to his right knee. Hertl had his five-game goal scoring streak snapped, one game short of the team record (Owen Nolan, Jan. 20-30, 2003). ... Karlsson played in his 700th career NHL game. ... Couture 11 pts (two goals, nine assists) in his last five games.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Sharks: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.