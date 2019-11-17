Lakers host the Hawks for cross-conference contest

Atlanta Hawks (4-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10-2, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

Los Angeles hosts Atlanta in non-conference action.

Los Angeles finished 37-45 overall with a 22-19 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Lakers shot 47% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

Atlanta went 29-53 overall with a 12-29 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Hawks averaged 113.3 points per game last season, 51.2 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 15.2 on fast breaks.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Lakers Injuries: Avery Bradley Jr.: out (right leg), Anthony Davis Jr.: day to day (sore right shoulder), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

Hawks Injuries: Kevin Huerter: out (rotator cuff/shoulder), Vince Carter: day to day (personal reasons).