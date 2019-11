Hield fined $25,000 by NBA for kicking ball into stands

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield runs down court after scoring a 3-point shoot in the closing minutes of the Kings 100-99 win over the Boston Celtics in an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. AP Photo

Sacramento guard Buddy Hield has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for kicking the ball into the stands following the Kings’ victory over Boston.

The ball bounced toward midcourt after Marcus Smart’s potential winning shot bounced off the rim Sunday. Hield chased it down and kicked it into the crowd.

The penalty was announced Monday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations.

Hield scored a season-high 35 points in Sacramento’s 100-99 victory that snapped the Celtics’ 10-game winning streak.