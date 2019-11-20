The only thing that made sense about Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph fight is the suspension

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after swinging a helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. AP Photo

It has been a week and Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph, the fight, Garrett ripping Rudolph’s helmet off and swinging it at his head, it still doesn’t make much sense. It never will, really.

But as far as the indefinite suspension goes, I don’t know that the NFL had much choice.

As a player, you just don’t do what Garrett did.

I remember something similar happened to Richie Incognito a few years ago when he was playing in Miami.

Antonio Smith ripped his helmet off in a game and he kind of swung it in Incognito’s direction. Smith didn’t make contact – Incognito kind of leaned away from it – but he immediately realized what he had done.

You could almost see him thinking, “I just swung this helmet at this guy and he doesn’t have a helmet on …” Even Incognito, he stood there and kind of put his hands out to the side, like, “What did you just do, man?”

It’s an unwritten rule that when the helmet comes off, that’s it.

Fight breaks out at the end of the Browns win over the Steelers that includes Cleveland DE Myles Garrett grabbing the helmet off of Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph and then hitting him in the head with it. Ugly situation. pic.twitter.com/Hz4RHuMcAo — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 15, 2019

Garrett clocking Rudolph with his helmet is an unprecedented situation.

I was doing the NFL Network post-game show that night with Willie McGinest and James Jones and we were all kind of in shock.

That Rudolph was not seriously injured is very fortunate. Garrett is very fortunate for that, too.

Helmet-to-head contact hurts

If you don’t have a helmet on and you get hit with one, it doesn’t take much.

Every once in a while I’ll go out there and play scout team quarterback with our Bakersfield Christian High team and give our defense a look, mess around with our guys. One time I just kind of scrambled away and a kid came up just to tag me off and he kind of bumped the side of my head.

I go back to the huddle and feel something running down the side of my face – it’s blood. He wasn’t even trying to inflict any damage, was just jogging up next to me to tag me … it was one of those, “OK, I’m just here so your brother (Darren Carr, the BCHS coach) doesn’t yell at me for not running to the football.”

So to swing a helmet at another player with that force, that’s incredibly dangerous.

I don’t know that there’s anything Garrett could say that could justify his actions. He had his appeal hearing Wednesday and the NFL said it will announce a final decision this week. I don’t think he’ll play again this year. The Browns play the Steelers again Dec. 1 – he can’t be on the field for that. The emotions would still be too raw and you’d have some issues with retaliation.

But with the indefinite suspension the league can go back and look at it, take it into the offseason even. I just think that’s the best way.

‘Just win, baby’ is not the Raiders’ only identity

It’s interesting how things are working out with the Raiders, who have won three games in a row and are now just a half-game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West and in the wild-card hunt. The cool part is they’re developing an identity, and that’s kind of a marker for the teams that can be there at the end.

It was like that last year with the New England Patriots. Toward the middle of the season they developed an identity. They put James Develin at fullback and they had big bodies Rob Gronkowski at tight end and Trent Brown at offensive tackle, they were in the I-formation and they ran the ball downhill with Sony Michel and they made plays in the passing game when they had to.

The Raiders are using that same formula. They have an excellent running back in Josh Jacobs. They have a bulldozer of an offensive line (including Brown) to run behind. They have a belief that they can run the ball against anybody, the passes will come off of that and they’ll be great on third down.

The one wild card is the defense had to be better, and they’re getting there. They don’t necessarily have to be great. There have been great defenses, but there also have been opportunistic defenses.

Maxx Crosby had four sacks Sunday, and the Raiders have a lot of guys up front getting pressure on the quarterback. They’ve found ways to end games. That’s it. Play good red zone defense, be opportunistic, get some sacks and pressure on the quarterback.

It’s rare to find a defense that is absolutely dominating, especially in today’s NFL. But if you can find some guys who are ball hawks, guys who can get to the quarterback and make it a little uncomfortable for them, then they’re ahead of the game. That’s a good sign, as well.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) passes while Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) defends during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Brian Blanco AP Photo

Defense wins (fantasy) championships

Carr was talked into joining a fantasy football league a few years ago by his brother, Darren. He won it. His strategy – picking a defense off the waiver wire each week that had a chance to score points based on its match up.

The Falcons the past two weeks have shut down Drew Brees and the Saints and then Kyle Allen and the Panthers.

They held the Saints to nine points at home – and they had put up 30 or more in three of their first four games there. Allen had been playing some good football and the Falcons picked him off four times.

Since Dan Quinn, the head coach, stopped calling the defensive plays the Falcons have sneakily been playing well and now they’re facing Jameis Winston and he is just giving it away like crazy.

The Bucs can move the ball, but they’ve been turning the football over a ton. It will be an interesting matchup for Atlanta.