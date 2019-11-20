Top 25 Women’s Capsules

Taylor Mikesell scored 19 points and No. 9 Maryland dominated neighboring rival George Washington from the outset in an 88-54 rout Wednesday night.

Shakira Austin had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Terrapins (4-1), who built a 16-point lead in the first quarter and cruised to the finish.

Maryland has won three straight since falling at home to South Carolina, now the fifth-ranked team in the nation. Mikesell, a sophomore guard, went scoreless against the Gamecocks but has totaled 52 points during the Terrapins’ three-game streak.

In this one, Mikesell went 7 for 11 from the field and sank five 3-pointers.

With a starting lineup that includes two freshmen and a pair of sophomores, the rebuilding Colonials (2-3) were ill-equipped to handle an experienced Maryland team that returned all five starters from a squad that went 29-5 last season.

Tori Hyduke played 34 minutes and led GW with 12 points, all of them on shots from beyond the arc.

No. 20 ARKANSAS 91, BELMONT 60

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee and Makayla Daniels scored 21 points apiece and Arkansas cruised to a win over Belmont,, completing a perfect season-opening homestand.

Alex Tolefree added 20 points for the Razorbacks, who had the game wrapped up early, leading 55-22 at the half.

Dungee was 8-of-13 shooting with three 3-pointers, Daniels 6 of 10 and went 8 of 10 from the foul line and Tolefree was 5 of 8 behind the arc and perfect on five free throws.

Arkansas (5-0), last ranked as high as 20 on January 9, 2011, shot 59% in the first half (19 of 32) and even better behind the line (8 of 11). Dungee did the most damage, scoring 19. Daniels had 14 and Tolefree 11. The Razorbacks had just three turnovers.

The Bruins (3-2) shot just 29 percent, going 2 of 17 from distance and didn’t get to the foul line. Ellie Harmeyer, who finished with 27 points, had 13 points at halftime on 6 of 10 shooting while her teammates were 4 of 25.