Vick scores 16 to lead Tennessee Tech past Winthrop 61-58

Hunter Vick scored seven of his 16 points in the final 19 seconds to help Tennessee Tech beat Winthrop 61-58 on Thursday night.

Vick’s late 3-pointer stretched the Golden Eagles’ lead to 57-52. Hunter Hale made two 3s between a pair of Vick free throws to pull Winthrop to 59-58. Vick sealed it with two more from the line with about two seconds to go.

Darius Allen came off the bench to score 16 points for Tennessee Tech (2-5), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Amadou Sylla added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Russell Jones had 12 points and Hale finished with 11 points for the Eagles (3-3).

Tennessee Tech matches up against Lipscomb at home on Monday. Winthrop plays Pfeiffer at home on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25