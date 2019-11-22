Golden State takes on Utah for conference matchup

Golden State Warriors (3-13, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (9-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

Golden State heads to Utah for a Western Conference matchup.

Utah finished 50-32 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Jazz shot 46.8% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Golden State finished 57-25 overall and 35-17 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Warriors shot 49.1% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range last season.

Utah and Golden State matchup for the second time this season. The Jazz won 122-108 in the last matchup between these two teams on Nov. 11. Rudy Gobert led Utah with 25 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks, and D'Angelo Russell led Golden State with 33 points and eight assists.

Jazz Injuries: Ed Davis: out (leg).

Warriors Injuries: Jacob Evans: out (left abductor), Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain), Damion Lee: out (hand), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D'Angelo Russell: out (right thumb), Draymond Green: day to day (ankle), Stephen Curry: out (hand).