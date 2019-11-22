Couisnard propels South Carolina over Gardner-Webb 74-69

Jermaine Couisnard converted a three-point play with just over a minute to go Friday as South Carolina slipped past Gardner-Webb 74-69.

The winless Bulldogs (0-5) gave the Gamecocks (4-1) all they could handle, constantly slicing through their defense and burying 3-pointers over South Carolina’s lunging guards. Eric Jamison Jr.’s fast-break layup gave the Bulldogs the lead with 81 seconds to go, but Couisnard got the ball at the high post and swished a jumper, with the foul.

Jose Perez’s layup circled out of the cylinder and Alanzo Frink rebounded, but the Bulldogs’ defense forced another rushed South Carolina 3-pointer. Couisnard’s attempt missed, but Maik Kotsar tapped the rebound to Jair Bolden, who covered it as Gardner-Webb had to foul.

Bolden made one free throw and the Gamecocks survived another Gardner-Webb 3-point attempt and escaped.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Jamison topped the Bulldogs with 19 points as four of five starters scored in double figures.

A.J. Lawson and Couisnard both scored 16 to pace South Carolina. Kotsar scored 11 with a team-high six rebounds.

The Gamecocks only had three more rebounds than Gardner-Webb, despite a sizable height advantage, and were a mere 5-of-19 shooting on 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Gardner-Webb: The misery continues for the winless Bulldogs, although Friday’s loss was the closest they’ve had all season.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks rebounded from a lethargic loss to Boston on Tuesday although it wasn’t comfortable. Coach Frank Martin knows there’s a lot of work to do before USC heads into the portion of the schedule that will stand out to the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

UP NEXT

Gardner-Webb: The Bulldogs will play Tennessee-Martin in Cancun on Tuesday and either Boston or Northern Colorado on Wednesday.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks face Wichita State, coached by South Carolina native Gregg Marshall, on Tuesday in Cancun. Martin could face his mentor, Bob Huggins, and West Virginia to finish the Challenge on Wednesday.