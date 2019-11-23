Colorado hosts Toronto after Makar’s 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (10-10-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (13-7-2, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs after Cale Makar scored two goals in the Avalanche's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

The Avalanche have gone 6-2-1 in home games. Colorado is third in the league shooting 11.2% and averaging 3.6 goals on 31.8 shots per game.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Maple Leafs have gone 4-7-0 away from home. Toronto has given up 21 power-play goals, killing 74.1% of opponent chances.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 13 goals and has totaled 32 points. Makar has recorded nine assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 28 points, scoring 15 goals and registering 13 assists. William Nylander has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Avalanche: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Avalanche Injuries: None listed.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Alexander Kerfoot: out indefinitely (dental).