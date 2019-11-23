Quinnipiac goes up against Presbyterian

Presbyterian (1-4) vs. Quinnipiac (1-2)

People's United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits Quinnipiac in an early season matchup. Presbyterian came up short in an 83-57 game to Sacred Heart in its last outing. Quinnipiac is coming off an 86-69 win at home over Albany in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Quinnipiac's Rich Kelly has averaged 14 points and four rebounds while Kevin Marfo has put up 8.7 points and 13 rebounds. For the Blue Hose, Cory Hightower has averaged 12 points and five rebounds while Ben Drake has put up 10.2 points and 6.6 rebounds.CLUTCH CORY: Hightower has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last five games. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac has made 9.3 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among MAAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25