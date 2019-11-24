Pemberton, Ray lift Hofstra over CS Fullerton 79-57

Eli Pemberton had 19 points to lead five Hofstra players in double figures as the Pride beat Cal State Fullerton 79-57 on Sunday.

Jalen Ray added 18 points for the Pride, Desure Buie scored 14 and Omar Silverio and Isaac Kante had 10 points apiece.

Wayne Arnold had 15 points for the Titans (2-3). Austen Awosika added 13 points and Tory San Antonio had seven rebounds.

Hofstra (4-2) faces San Diego on the road on Wednesday. Cal State Fullerton matches up against Southeast Missouri on Wednesday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25