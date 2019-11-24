Potter lifts George Washington over Milwaukee 66-63

Armel Potter had 22 points, including seven in the final 36 seconds, and George Washington held on to beat Milwaukee 66-63 at the Bahamas Showcase on Sunday.

Potter hit 12 of 14 free throws, grabbed seven rebounds and had seven assists. Jamison Battle had 12 points and 12 rebounds for George Washington (3-4).

The Colonials took their biggest lead when Javier Langarica’s 3-pointer made it 51-37 with 9:53 left. Milwaukee scored the next six points and a layup by Josh Thomas’ layup made it a five-point game with 28 seconds to go but Potter hit 5-of-6 free throws from there to seal it.

Darius Roy had 14 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (5-3). Thomas added 11 points and Amir Allen scored 10.

George Washington takes on South Carolina on the road next Sunday. Milwaukee plays Drake on the road next Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25