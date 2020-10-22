NFL makes changes because of COVID-19. How you can watch the Raiders and Buccaneers

A prime-time game on NBC will have to wait several weeks for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL moved the Raiders’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 1:05 p.m. because of coronavirus concerns. Fox will now pick up the game.

That also meant TV changes for local networks, including Fresno’s Fox 26. The station had previously listed the Green Bay Packers and the Houston Texans.

Fox40 in Sacramento announced Thursday night that the network will show the game as well.

Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth are expected to call the game since they were assigned to the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals game, which will now be shown on NBC.

The changes were made after Raiders tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

On Thursday, safety Johnathan Abram, guard/tackle Denzelle Good, center Rodney Hudson, guard Gabe Jackson and tackle Kolton Miller were also placed on the COVID-19 list.

Earlier this week, rookie cornerback Damon Arnette was placed on the COVID-19 list. He’s been on injured reserve because of a broken right thumb.

The NFL released a statement Thursday afternoon on the changes.

“These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football. We expect the Buccaneers-Raiders game to be played on Sunday afternoon. Scheduling decisions are made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the league said.

The Raiders will have another shot at a Sunday night game, if they are not flexed out.

The Raiders will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 22. NBC is currently scheduled to air that game.