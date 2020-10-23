Team Penske pulling out of Supercars after successful run

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, driver Scott McLaughlin, right, jokes with his crew and visitors during IndyCar Series auto racing testing in Austin, Texas. McLaughlin has nothing left to accomplish in Australia after wrapping up his third consecutive Supercars championship last weekend. He boarded a plane immediately after his final race and headed to the United States for his long-awaited IndyCar debut. McLaughlin was supposed to race for Team Penske in May but the pandemic pushed his tryout to Sunday's season finale on the streets of St. Petersburg. AP

Team Penske is pulling out of the Supercars Championship after winning three consecutive titles with Scott McLaughlin.

Penske made the announcement Friday, the same day it formally welcomed McLaughlin to its four-car IndyCar lineup for next season. McLaughlin will make his IndyCar debut in Sunday’s season finale on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg, Florida.

Penske's exit from the touring car series in Australia ends an incredibly successful six-year run in Supercars competition. Since joining forces with Dick Johnson Racing to form DJR Team Penske in 2015, the team won 56 races and 62 poles.

Team Penske will assist co-owners Dick Johnson and Ryan Story with the transition as they prepare for the 2021 Supercars season. The team is expected to announce its plans for next season, including a driver lineup, in the near future.