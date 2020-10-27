Orlando City SC takes tough defense into matchup against Atlanta United FC

Atlanta United FC (5-11-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (8-3-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC hosts Atlanta United FC on a defensive hot streak. Orlando City SC has conceded just nine goals over the last 10 games.

Orlando City SC is 8-2-6 in conference games. Chris Mueller ranks third in Eastern Conference action with five assists. Orlando City SC has 25 assists.

Atlanta United FC is 4-11-4 against conference opponents. Atlanta United FC is 3-8-0 in one-goal matches.

The teams match up Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mueller has five goals and five assists for Orlando City SC. Benji Michel has three goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

Brooks Lennon has two goals and three assists for Atlanta United FC. Jon Gallagher has four goals over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 4-1-5, averaging 1.5 goals, 1.3 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Atlanta United FC: 2-6-2, averaging one goal, 0.8 assists, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Mauricio Pereyra (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez (injured), Jake Mulraney, JJ Williams.