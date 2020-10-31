Sacramento Bee Logo
Seattle rides defensive hot streak into matchup against Colorado

The Associated Press

Seattle Sounders FC (10-4-5, second in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (5-6-4, 11th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders visit the Colorado Rapids on a defensive hot streak. The Sounders have allowed just nine goals over the last 10 games.

The Rapids are 3-6-4 against Western Conference teams. Colorado has 19 of its 26 goals in the second half of games.

The Sounders are 9-4-4 in conference play. Jordan Morris ranks third in MLS play with six assists. Seattle has 27 assists.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Lewis leads Colorado with five goals. Cole Bassett has four goals over the last 10 games for the Rapids.

Morris has eight goals and six assists for Seattle. Raul Ruidiaz has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colorado: 3-4-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.4 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Seattle: 6-2-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.6 assists, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Kellyn Acosta (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Collen Warner (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).

Seattle: Trey Muse (injured), Bradley Shaun Smith (injured).

Sports

