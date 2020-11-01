Sacramento Bee Logo
How Ranked Teams Fared

The Associated Press

1. Muskego (6-0) beat Oconomowoc 49-0.

2. Franklin (4-0) did not play.

3. Menomonee Falls (6-0) beat Sussex Hamilton 35-13.

4. Marquette University (3-1) lost to Brookfield East 40-34.

5. Whitefish Bay (4-0) did not play.

6. Kaukauna (5-0) beat Wrightstown 35-7.

7. Burlington (4-1) lost to Union Grove 28-14.

8. Kenosha Bradford (4-1) beat Kenosha Tremper 48-6. .

9. Schofield D.C. Everest (4-2) lost to Mukwonago 28-7.

10.Mukwonago (4-2) beat Schofield D.C. Everest 28-7.

1. Lake Country Lutheran (6-0) beat Nicolet 42-26.

2. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (4-2) lost to Germantown 15-0.

3. Wrightstown (5-1) lost to Kaukauna 35-7.

4. Amherst (6-0) beat Marathon 40-0.

5. Appleton Xavier (5-1) beat Winneconne 27-0.

6. Lakeside Lutheran (5-0) beat Portage 35-6.

7. Medford (5-1) lost to Rice Lake 27-6.

8. Freedom (4-2) lost to Oak Creek 21-20.

9. Grafton (4-1) beat Wauwatosa East 22-6.

10. Greendale Martin Luther (5-1) beat Wisconsin Lutheran 41-0.

1. Edgar (6-0) beat Shawano 48-6.

2. Eau Claire Regis (5-0) did not play.

3. Oshkosh Lourdes (6-0) beat Coleman 39-32.

4. Mineral Point (4-0) beat River Valley 28-19.

5. Iola-Scandinavia (6-0) beat Loyal 46-8.

(tie) Cumberland (6-0) beat Spooner 48-6.

7. Colby (4-0) did not play.

5. Racine Lutheran (5-1) beat Brookfield Academy 42-14.

9. Reedsville (6-0) beat Hilbert 24-17.

10. Hilbert (4-2) lost to Reedsville 24-17.

