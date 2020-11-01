Krisztian Nemeth breaks tie in 84th, Crew beat Union 2-1

Krisztian Nemeth scored in the 84th minute to give the Columbus Crew a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

Philadelphia (13-4-5) missed a chance to wrap up its first Supporters’ Shield crown as the league's regular-season champion. The Union dropped into a tie with FC Toronto later Sunday when the Canadian club beat Inter Miami.

The Union have the tiebreaker edge over Toronto. They each have a game remaining next Sunday, with Philadelphia hosting New England, and Toronto playing at the New York Red Bulls.

Nemeth scored for the first time since joining the Crew (11-5-5) last month in his return to MLS.

Artur opened the scoring for Columbus in the 37th, and Jamiro Monteiro tied it on a penalty kick in the 57th.