FC Dallas brings 2-game shutout win streak into matchup against Minnesota United FC

FC Dallas (9-5-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-5-7, sixth in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas comes into a matchup with Minnesota United FC after securing two straight shutout wins.

Minnesota United FC is 7-4-5 against Western Conference opponents. Jan Gregus ranks fifth in Western Conference play with five assists. Minnesota United FC has 28 assists.

FC Dallas is 6-2-3 against Western Conference opponents. FC Dallas is 2-0-1 when it scores a single goal.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Molino has seven goals and two assists for Minnesota United FC. Robin Lod has four goals over the past 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

Franco Jara has seven goals for FC Dallas this year. Ryan Hollingshead has three goals over the last 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota United FC: 3-2-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

FC Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.5 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Jacori Hayes (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Luis Amarilla (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured).

FC Dallas: Bryan Acosta (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured).