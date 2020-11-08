Sacramento Bee Logo
Bayern drawn at Holstein Kiel in 2nd round of German Cup

The Associated Press

BERLIN

Defending champion Bayern Munich will play second-division Holstein Kiel in the second round of the German Cup.

Bayern was given an away match in Sunday’s draw, and Borussia Dortmund was drawn at Eintracht Braunschweig, another second-tier team.

Former Germany forward Inka Grings also paired Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt in the draw, and Augsburg faces Leipzig.

The games take place Dec. 22-23.

Sixteen Bundesliga teams remain in the competition after Hertha Berlin and Arminia Bielefeld were knocked out in the first round. There are 11 teams remaining from the second division and two from the third, along with fourth-tier Rot-Weiss Essen, SSV Ulm and SV Elversberg.

