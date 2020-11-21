Sacramento Bee Logo
Bremen ends Bayern’s 9-game winning run with 1-1 draw

The Associated Press

Bayern's coach Hanis Flick looks up during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and SV Werder Bremen, in Munich, Germany, Nov.21, 2020.
Bayern's coach Hanis Flick looks up during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and SV Werder Bremen, in Munich, Germany, Nov.21, 2020. Lukas Barth AP
BERLIN

Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich fought back to draw with Werder Bremen 1-1 as its nine-game winning run across all competitions ended Saturday.

Maximilian Eggestein fired Bremen ahead before the break, but the visitors were unable to hold on for what would have been their first victory over Bayern since 2008.

Leon Goretzka crossed for Kingsley Coman to equalize in the 62nd minute.

Bayer Leverkusen scored late to beat Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 and Augsburg held Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-1.

Schalke’s club record winless streak stretched to 24 games after losing 2-0 to Wolfsburg, and Hoffenheim conceded late to draw with Stuttgart 3-3.

Leipzig plays at Eintracht Frankfurt later Saturday, and Borussia Dortmund visits Hertha Berlin.

