Bengals put RB Mixon on IR ahead of matchup with Washington

The Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) waves to fans as he leaves the field following a 33-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) waves to fans as he leaves the field following a 33-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Bryan Woolston AP
CINCINNATI

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed running back Joe Mixon on injured reserve with a foot injury.

The announcement on Saturday means backup Giovani Bernard will start for the fourth straight game when Cincinnati faces Washington on Sunday.

Mixon, a fourth-year player, suffered a right foot injury in the Week 6 loss at Indianapolis and has been week-to-week. Prior to the injury he carried the ball 119 times for 428 yards and three touchdowns, and also had 21 catches for 138 yards and another TD.

The Bengals didn't say how long he might be sidelined or if he'll be able to return this season.

Also Saturday, the team elevated guard Quinton Spain and cornerback Jalen Davis from the practice squad to the active roster, and returned safety Trayvon Henderson to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

