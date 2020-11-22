VMI opens campaign against St. Andrews Presbyterian

St. Andrews Presbyterian vs. VMI (0-0)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The VMI Keydets will be taking on the Knights of Division II St. Andrews Presbyterian. VMI went 9-24 last year and finished ninth in the SoCon.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI went 2-8 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Keydets offense scored 69.6 points per contest in those 10 contests.

