Michigan State gets season going against E. Michigan

Eastern Michigan (0-0) vs. Michigan State (0-0)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two in-state schools will meet as Michigan State hosts Eastern Michigan in each team's 2020-21 season opener. Eastern Michigan went 16-16 last year and finished 10th in the MAC, while Michigan State ended up 22-9 and finished second in the Big Ten.

PREVIOUSLY: Michigan State put up 101 and came away with a 53-point win over E. Michigan when these two teams faced each other during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Eastern Michigan went 6-3 against teams outside its conference, while Michigan State went 8-3 in such games.

___

