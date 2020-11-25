USC beats Cal Baptist 95-87 in OT; Mobley has 21 in debut

Highly recruited Evan Mobley had 21 points and nine rebounds in his college debut, helping Southern California defeat Cal Baptist 95-87 in overtime on Wednesday night in the teams’ season opener.

Tahj Eaddy, a graduate transfer from Santa Clara, added 18 points for the Trojans (1-0), who had all five starters in double figures. Mobley’s older brother, Isaiah, added 14 points and 10 rebounds reuniting with his sibling for the first time since high school.

Cal Baptist’s Ty Rowell, who missed most of last season due to injury, had career highs of 32 points and nine 3-pointers. Mark Carbone added 15 points. Starters Gorjok Gak (13 points, 8 rebounds) and Reed Nottage (nine points) each fouled out. The Lancers made a school-record 20 3-pointers.

The Trojans fell behind by five under a barrage of 3-pointers by the Lancers (0-1) before Eaddy's 3-pointer tied it 79-all, sending the game into overtime.

USC dominated the extra session, outscoring the Lancers 16-8. Evan Mobley had a couple highlight plays: hitting a hook shot and dunking off a teammate's missed free throw. He scored six points in OT.

Evan Mobley began the game by tapping the ball out of bounds on the opening tip. The 7-foot forward who is expected to be a one-and-done player did just about everything else right.

Coaches sometimes pulled their masks down to shout instructions to players on the court and to those on the benches located on the baselines adjacent to where the coaching staffs sat.

Without cheering fans, players were easily heard yelling to each other when blaring music wasn't echoing throughout Galen Center.

After falling behind by eight in the second half, the Lancers rallied to take a 75-70 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Rowell and Carbone. Another trey by Rowell kept them ahead by five before Ethan Anderson made two free throws and Eaddy's 3-pointer forced overtime.

The Trojans built their largest lead of the first half at 31-22. The Lancers outscored USC 17-8, hitting half of their 10 3-pointers in the run that left them tied 39-all at halftime. Rowell hit three 3-pointers, including back-to-back treys to end the half.

BIG PICTURE: The Lancers have 11 new players on their roster this season, including seven foreign-born, which is tied for third-most in the NCAA. They went 21-10 last season, the school's first 20-plus win season since joining Division I prior to the 2018-19 season. The Trojans have high expectations and all eyes will be on Evan Mobley's development throughout the season. He's already being talked up as a high pick in next year's NBA draft.

UP NEXT

Cal Baptist: Hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 2 in the first of four straight home games.

USC: Hosts Montana on Saturday before hitting the road to play two games in Bubbleville at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.