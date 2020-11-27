Sports
FIFA world rankings
FIFA world rankings for November (previous position in parentheses):
1. Belgium (1).
2. France (2).
3. Brazil (3).
4. England (4).
5. Portugal (5).
6. Spain (6).
7. Argentina (8).
8. Uruguay (7).
9. Mexico (11).
10. Italy (12).
11. Croatia (9).
12. Denmark (13).
13. Germany (14).
14. Netherlands (15).
15. Colombia (10).
16. Switzerland (16).
17. Chile (17).
18. Wales (20).
19. Poland (18).
20. Senegal (21).
