Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

FIFA world rankings

The Associated Press

ZURICH

FIFA world rankings for November (previous position in parentheses):

1. Belgium (1).

2. France (2).

3. Brazil (3).

4. England (4).

5. Portugal (5).

6. Spain (6).

7. Argentina (8).

8. Uruguay (7).

9. Mexico (11).

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

10. Italy (12).

11. Croatia (9).

12. Denmark (13).

13. Germany (14).

14. Netherlands (15).

15. Colombia (10).

16. Switzerland (16).

17. Chile (17).

18. Wales (20).

19. Poland (18).

20. Senegal (21).

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Cole scores 19 to carry St. John’s past La Salle 82-65

November 26, 2020 11:42 PM

News

Friday’s Sports in Brief

November 26, 2020 10:25 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service